'We are disappointed,' says Indigenous partner on B.C.'s decision not to support 2030 Olympic bid

British Columbia’s government has decided not to support an Indigenous-led plan to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games back to the province in 2030, citing economic concerns.

Instead of making a bid for what could have been the first Indigenous-led games in the history of the Olympics, the province wants to prioritize funding for solutions to B.C.’s major challenges, according to Thursday’s release by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

"There are billions of dollars in direct costs, and potential guarantee and indemnity liability risks on this project that could jeopardize our government's ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now,” Lisa Beare wrote in her ministry’s statement. “We are putting people first by focusing on the cost of living, health care, housing, public safety and building a strong workforce.”

According to a statement by ABC Vancouver, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics cost the city $500 million, and early estimates suggest the 2030 games would come with a price tag between $130-200 million.

The province’s decision to decline a bid follows more than a year of consultation with Indigenous partners from the Líl̓wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.

The four host First Nations, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee are aware of the decision, but are asking for time to process the province’s decision, according to a COC statement. Representatives will speak at a media conference planned for Friday at 11 a.m. at the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

On Twitter, the Squamish Nation said it was "disappointed" by the province's decision, saying the event would have been "a major step towards Reconciliation through sport."

Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw is disappointed with the B.C. Government’s decision not to support a bid for the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. It would have been the first Indigenous-led bid in the history of the Games and a major step towards Reconciliation through sport. pic.twitter.com/0jPapx21ZC — Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw | Squamish Nation (@SquamishNation) October 27, 2022

Tsur Somerville, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, suggested the province's refusal to support the bid made sense from a financial perspective.

“There’s not a good economic argument for hosting (the Olympics) in general, but there's no benefit for hosting a second one 20 years later while you’re hosting a bunch of other stuff,” says Somerville.

Vancouver is slated to host the Invictus Games in 2025 and will play host for the FIFA World Cup the following year.

“It’s kind of like going out. Going out once in a while can be fun, but going out every night is draining and exhaustive,” Somerville says.

While the economic reasoning may be sound, he suspects the decision will come with political consequences.

“Having First Nations involved in the bid and having it tied to the reconciliation process makes this more complicated and has more aspects of concern,” Somerville says.

In ABC Vancouver’s statement, the party acknowledges both the reasoning and disappointment behind the province’s decision.

“This will no doubt be disappointing to Host Nations who have put countless hours of time and energy into developing a bid,” reads the statement. “As we move forward, we must work together in the spirit of Reconciliation as we find new ways to create shared prosperity and identify opportunities to showcase the city we love.”