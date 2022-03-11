'We all stand ready': Horgan says B.C. working with community organizations to prepare for Ukrainian refugees

B.C.'s premier says the province is preparing an "all hands on deck" approach to welcoming refugees fleeing Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine, but there are still a lot of unknowns, including just how many people will be coming.

"We all stand ready to open our hearts and our homes to the refugees who will be coming," Premier John Horgan said at a news conference Friday after meeting with a roundtable of Ukrainian-Canadian and refugee settlement organizations.

Horgan said the province will create a toll-free phone number to help connect people looking to donate their time, money or other resources to the refugee resettlement, though he did not provide any additional details on how or when the hotline would begin operating.

A lot of the uncertainty stems from the evolving nature of the refugee crisis, Horgan said, noting that many Ukrainians may prefer to stay in Europe in the hope that the Russian President Vladimir Putin will withdraw the country's troops and they'll be able to return home and rebuild.

The federal government has not yet provided an estimate of the number of refugees that may be settling in Canada, Horgan said.

"Who will be coming to British Columbia is just not known at this time, but we can make some assumptions, and that's why talking to the community who have eyes and ears back home is the best way for us to be well-prepared," he said.

Those conversations have generated "a long, long list of needs" that the provincial government, municipal governments, non-profit organizations and the general public may be able to address, according to the premier.

Horgan said helping Ukrainian-Canadian organizations co-ordinate the generous offers of help that have come from B.C. residents and businesses is a key goal.

"We have to support the Ukrainian community here who are overwhelmed by the generosity and good wishes of British Columbians, but we don't have - they don't have - the capacity to take all of that positive input and put it to good use," Horgan said. "That's where we all need to work together."

He mentioned anticipated needs for translation, trauma counselling and child care, among other things, and he praised people renovating basement suites and clearing out spare rooms to accommodate refugees.

"Housing is the number one challenge," Horgan said. "We know this in our domestic activity, much less opening up our doors to newcomers."