VANCOUVER -- The executive director of the BC Wildfire Service says drought and water shortages are aggravating B.C.'s fire situation.

Ian Meier says most of the water shortages are affecting the southern half of the province, due to little or no rain over the past five weeks and none in the forecast.

However, he says the water scarcity is not yet compromising firefighting efforts.

Freshwater fishing is closed in many areas due to the added stress to fish from low flows and high water temperatures, while the province is also urging residents to conserve water and observe local restrictions.

The government says people and ecosystems are likely to be affected in several areas that are already under Drought Level 4 restrictions, which are the second-most severe on B.C.'s scale of five.