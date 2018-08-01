

Ben Miljure, CTV Vancouver





Frustrated residents on a North Vancouver street are cleaning up again after the same water main burst and flooded their basements twice in the last two weeks.

The first break came in the early morning hours of July 15 and sent water pouring into six homes on Beaufort Road.

"We woke up at 6:30 in the morning on a Monday with our neighbours knocking on our door saying that we have a flood,” said homeowner Cristina Arnold.

Her family is looking at about $40,000 dollars in damage and had to call in a professional restoration company to make the repairs.

"There was about a foot and a half of, effectively sewer water, what we call category 3 water, which is effectively black water, sewage,” said Puroclean Restoration owner Grant Blanden.

His company has been contracted to repair the damage to three of the six flooded homes.

District of North Vancouver crews replaced a section of the 43-year-old pipe on July 15 and turned the water back on.

In the two weeks since, workers have made significant repairs to the damaged homes – including installing brand new appliances in some of them.

But Tuesday around noon, the same aging pipe sprung another leak, flooding all the same houses again.

"To have a major pipe break twice in a row, I've never seen it personally,” said Blanden.

Crews made another emergency repair on Tuesday and the district plans to replace the entire water main beginning next week, something residents wish had been done when the first leak flooded their homes.

“Yes, I think they should have done that at least two weeks ago,” said Arnold.

The District of North Vancouver responded to CTV News with a statement.

“Spontaneous failures of pipes can happen as infrastructure ages,” it reads, in part, “We don’t place water mains on the priority list every time a break occurs because sometimes there are other factors that might have come into play like nearby construction activity, system operating surges, etc.”

As crews shoveled thick black sludge out of their basements and backyards for the second time in July, homeowners on the hook for insurance deductibles of up to $2500 for each flood think the district should pick up some those costs.

"I do not think it's fair. I think the district should step up to help me and my neighbours to pay the deductible,” said Arnold. “I think that's only fair. That's the least they can do to help us."

The District of North Vancouver tells CTV News it does not cover insurance deductibles – leaving homeowners to pay out of pocket.