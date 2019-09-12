A burst pipe threatened to snarl evening traffic as the city was forced to close part of a major Vancouver commuter route.

The water main burst on Knight Street north of 33rd Avenue Thursday afternoon, the city said in a message on Twitter.

Photos showed a deep puddle forming on Knight, which prompted crews to restrict traffic on the busy street.

Knight was closed to southbound traffic from Kingsway to 33rd, and northbound traffic was reduced to a single lane.

Maintenance work was supposed to continue through the evening rush hour.

Drivers who rely on Knight to get around were advised to use alternate routes including Fraser Street and Victoria Drive.