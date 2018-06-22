

The Independent Investigations Office has completed its report on a police shooting that left a man in hospital three years ago in Burnaby, B.C.

On Friday, the police watchdog said it has sent its findings to Crown, and it will be up to prosecutors to decide how to proceed.

"In approving charges, B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is in the public interest," the watchdog said in a news release.

The IIO was called to investigate after police shot a robbery suspect back in March 2015.

Officers said they saw what appeared to be a robbery in progress at a 7-Eleven on Canada Way and tried to arrest two men at the scene.

"During this interaction, shots were fired and the two males subsequently fled the area in a vehicle," the IIO said at the time.

The vehicle later crashed down the street, and both suspects were arrested.

Under its mandate, the IIO does not recommend charges after completing investigations. It also sometimes concludes cases without submitting a report to Crown.