Watchdog investigating after suspect loses consciousness in Vancouver police custody

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man lost consciousness in a Vancouver jail cell and had to be taken to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office said officers arrested the suspect on the night of Feb. 29 while responding to a report of a man damaging vehicles in a parking lot near Alberni and Thurlow streets.

In a news release, the IIO said there was "an interaction" as police tried to arrest the man.

He was assessed by B.C. Emergency Health Services before being transported to a cell at the Vancouver Police Department, where he later lost consciousness.

Authorities notified the IIO the following day.

The early stages of the watchdog's investigation will "seek to confirm what happened leading up to and during the incident, the extent of the man’s injuries, and what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played," according to the release.