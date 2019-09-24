VANCOUVER - B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating whether the RCMP played any part in a multi-vehicle crash that left a man seriously injured this week in West Kelowna.

Authorities said the incident started when police noticed a prohibited driver who was allegedly breaching his conditions by driving over the Bennett Bridge Monday evening.

An officer tried to pull the man over, but the suspect allegedly kept driving until he crashed with three other vehicles about half a kilometre down Highway 97.

The suspect ended up trapped in his vehicle, but was rescued by first responders and taken to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

Authorities alerted the Independent Investigations Office, which is responsible for probing any incident involving police that results in death or serious injury – even if there is no allegation of wrongdoing.

"The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played into the serious harm of the male," the office said in a statement.

Though little information has been released about the circumstances of the crash, RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said she doesn't believe the officer was pursuing the suspect down the highway at the time.

"From my understanding, he pulled over and the gentleman continued to drive away from him – but it's really up to the IIO to ascertain those facts," she said.

The crash closed the busy highway for about three hours in both directions, and triggered a separate RCMP investigation into the cause.

The Kelowna detachment asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has any further information to come forward.