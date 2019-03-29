

CTV News Vancouver





B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Surrey.

Members of the Independent Investigations Office arrived in the Central City area Friday morning following some kind of overnight incident involving Surrey RCMP and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

Mounties have said little about what unfolded except to describe it as a "serious incident" that began at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 13300 block of 98A Avenue.

On Friday morning, the force warned the public to expect road closures in the neighbourhood "for a significant amount of time" as investigators worked at the scene.

The force said there was "no further risk to the public" at around 8 a.m., but asked the public to stay away from the area.

The IIO is tasked with investigating any police-involved incident that results in death or serious injury.