Watch your mental health,’ B.C. doctor warns ahead of time shift

With the end of daylight saving time approaching this weekend, one Vancouver doctor is warning people to watch out for their mental health.

When clocks roll back by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, roughly a quarter of the world’s population could feel the effects of jetlag, according to Dr. Rhonda Low.

“Numerous studies have shown that changing clocks twice a year has negative impacts on our productivity, energy levels and sleep patterns,” Low said on CTV Morning Live Friday. She highlighted the results of one study that found hospitalizations for depression spike by 11 per cent when daylight saving time ends.

It’s been three years since B.C. passed legislation to stop changing clocks and permanently stay on daylight saving time, but only once the nearby U.S. states of Washington, Oregon and California do the same.

In March, the U.S. Senate passed a bill called “The Sunshine Act.” If passed by the House of Representatives and signed by the president, the country could make daylight saving time permanent by Nov. 5, 2023. B.C.’s legislation means the province could quickly follow suit.

After three years of coping with pandemic-related challenges, Low says the time shift is an added stressor that can ruin anyone’s mood.

“It can trigger an episode of depression or anxiety to people who are predisposed,” she added.

Even though the time change offers the potential to gain an extra hour of sleep, Low says sticking with your regular routine is the best way to beat the negative effects.

“Keep going to bed at the same time and waking up at the same time every day next week to reset your inner clock,” Low said, adding it can take up to seven days for a person’s body to adjust to the time change.

To compensate for the loss of light in the later afternoon and evenings, Low recommends spending more time outdoors in the morning. She also says exercise is important for people’s mental health.

“The weather tends to move everyone inside, but you want to make sure you stay regularly active, as studies show that it has as much positive effects on mood as some anti-depressants,” said Low.

While most British Columbians observe the seasonal time change, some residents in the northeastern corner of the province, as well as in Creston, do not.