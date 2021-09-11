WATCH: Young bald eagle devours salmon fillet at raptor rehabilitation centre

Vancouver -

The Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society has posted a video of a young bald eagle devouring a salmon fillet and it’s oddly satisfying to watch.

The non-profit, located in Delta, B.C., rescues, rehabilitates and releases wild raptors.

In a post on its Twitter account, the organization shared the video of the “sub-adult” bald eagle as it tears apart a donated piece of fish.

“Sub-adult Bald Eagle really enjoying a piece of recently donated salmon,” reads the tweet.

“It is satisfying how easily their beak and talons tear up their food,” it continues.

A sub-adult bald eagle is an eagle that’s passed its first birthday and has lost its baby feathers for more mature but not-yet-adult plumage.