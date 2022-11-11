Watch Vancouver's 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony here

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Victory Square cenotaph in downtown Vancouver begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and CTV News will be broadcasting the service live.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public will also be welcome to attend the ceremony in person.

Prior to the pandemic, thousands of people would gather to pay tribute to Canada's veterans, including the more than 100,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The solemn ceremony will be led by James Stanton, who took over after the death of longtime director Cam Cathcart last year, and include speeches, poetry, a performance of "Hallelujah," and the traditional Prayer of Remembrance.

The two-minute silence and 21-gun salute will take place at 11 a.m.

Despite being closed to the public in 2020 and 2021, Vancouver's Remembrance Day ceremony has been held without interruption for 98 years – making it the longest running annual event in the city, according to officials.

CTV News will be airing the service on television and streaming it online with a special hosted by Andrew Johnson and Nafeesa Karim.