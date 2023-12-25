VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Watch Monday's special online edition of CTV News at Six here

    With Monday's 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted, CTV News Vancouver is airing a special online edition of CTV News at Six anchored by Kevin Charach, which you can watch above. 

    CTV News at 11:30 will be broadcast on TV as usual.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    An Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general

    An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighborhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. Iranian officials and allied militant groups in the region vowed revenge for the killing but did not immediately launch any retaliatory strike.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News