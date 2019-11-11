Watch LIVE @ 10:30: CTV News Vancouver's Remembrance Day special
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 8:00AM PST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 8:02AM PST
VANCOUVER - A crowd is expected to gather for a parade and ceremony as Vancouver marks Remembrance Day 2019.
Veterans will gather beside civilians at the cenotaph in Victory Square for the annual event.
- The ceremony will be streamed LIVE during a special on CTVNewsVancouver.ca starting at 10:30 a.m.
It's Vancouver's oldest continuing annual ceremony. It began in 1924 and reflects respect and remembrance of sacrifices in the service of our country – past and present.
Not in Vancouver on Monday? Here's a roundup of other ceremonies happening in the Lower Mainland.
