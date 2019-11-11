VANCOUVER - A crowd is expected to gather for a parade and ceremony as Vancouver marks Remembrance Day 2019.

Veterans will gather beside civilians at the cenotaph in Victory Square for the annual event.

  • The ceremony will be streamed LIVE during a special on CTVNewsVancouver.ca starting at 10:30 a.m.

It's Vancouver's oldest continuing annual ceremony. It began in 1924 and reflects respect and remembrance of sacrifices in the service of our country – past and present.

Not in Vancouver on Monday? Here's a roundup of other ceremonies happening in the Lower Mainland.

