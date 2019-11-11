VANCOUVER - A crowd is expected to gather for a parade and ceremony as Vancouver marks Remembrance Day 2019.

Veterans will gather beside civilians at the cenotaph in Victory Square for the annual event.

The ceremony will be streamed LIVE during a special on CTVNewsVancouver.ca starting at 10:30 a.m.

It's Vancouver's oldest continuing annual ceremony. It began in 1924 and reflects respect and remembrance of sacrifices in the service of our country – past and present.

Not in Vancouver on Monday? Here's a roundup of other ceremonies happening in the Lower Mainland.

Related content: