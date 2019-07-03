New video recorded at a Metro Vancouver boat launch shows the remarkable sight of a mother black bear saving her two cubs, as at least one of them appears to struggle to swim across.

The video, captured June 26 by Paul Csintalan on the shore of Pitt Lake and uploaded to Storyful, begins with the sow and two cubs some distance off shore.

One cub is directly behind its mother, while the other is further out in the lake, what appears to be at least 50 metres away, and crying out repeatedly, what conservation officers called "balling" to get the sow’s attention.

"I’ve never seen a video like that," said Sgt. Todd Hunter with the BC Conservation Officer Service for Fraser North.

"It’s a captivating video. It definitely shows the mother instinct and how that black bear reacted…in order to protect its cubs."

When the cub closer to the mother appears to go under, something the voice behind the camera calls "spooky," the sow then helps her cub climb on her back

She swims out to help the second cub, who then trails her and his or her sibling to the dock.

"Oh they're going to be good. Look at that, that’s awesome," said the voice behind the camera.

Hunter said water at the spot where the current flows out of Pitt Lake and into the river is typically moving quite fast with a large swirling current and called the crossing "difficult."

He added he’d never seen a cub on its mother’s back or a bear family crossing as a group.

"They’re small, but they’re pretty tough and resilient," Hunter said, adding that the COS plans to do an inspection to see if attractants like local blueberries or conflict with humans or other wildlife may have motivated the crossing.

The video ends with the sow and her cubs shaking themselves off as they lumber off the dock and into some grass at the shoreline.

"Good job. Oh so cute!" the voice behind the camera said.