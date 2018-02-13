

A family restaurant in New Westminster is getting some unwanted attention over a washroom sign some say is in "poor taste."

Lauren Sundstrom said she noticed the sign when her family visited Stefano's Lounge and Restaurant, a Greek eatery on Columbia Street, over the weekend.

Like those at many restaurants, the sign outside one of Stefano's washrooms shows traditional stick figures used to designate women's or men's. But in the Stefano's version, the male figure is climbing over the divider separating it from the female figure, giving the appearance the male is peeping over a stall door or wall at the female.

"I was pretty shocked by what I saw. I think it's meant to be a joke, but it is in very poor taste," Sundstrom told CTV News.

Sundstrom said she felt surprised and disgusted by the sign. She didn't let it ruin her evening, but she said she left with "an unpleasant taste" in her mouth.

"As a woman, you would see that sign and think, 'Is this a safe bathroom for me to go into?'"

Restaurant owner Bill Faltakas said the sign has been up a long time, and was never meant to be disrespectful.

"To me, it's like a joke. It's a joke," he said.

But when the issue was brought to his attention, he said he could see that it might be insensitive.

Sundstrom feels it's time for the sign to be put away.

"Especially given the current political climate and the Me Too movement," she said.

"It's surprising to me that restaurants or any place of business would have a sign that shows somebody intruding on a woman trying to use the washroom. I think that's inappropriate on so many levels."

Falatakas said he'd cover it with paint and tape. The upstairs restrooms already have traditional signs.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst