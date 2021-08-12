The Central Okanagan Emergency Centre says hot weather and wind expected in the next two days could spur wildfire activity.

It says that means thousands of people currently on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties on short notice.

Boaters are also asked to avoid areas in Okanagan Lake, where firefighting aircraft may be picking up water.

The White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Kamloops and the lake's western banks is estimated to cover 565 square kilometres.