

The Canadian Press





Drivers planning a trip into -- or around -- the Interior this weekend are being warned to be ready for winter-like conditions.

Road maintenance contractors say the first big snowstorm of the season is expected to blanket the Coquihalla Highway with as much as 30 centimetres of snow Thursday night.

Snow is also forecast for the Sea-to-Sky Highway -- but only about two centimetres Thursday -- while the Coquihalla connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could also see dumps of up to 10 centimetres.

The storm is expected to pass through by Friday.

