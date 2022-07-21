Warming temperatures expected to fuel B.C. wildfire activity this weekend

Warming temperatures expected to fuel B.C. wildfire activity this weekend

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?

With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener