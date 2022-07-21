Warming temperatures expected to fuel B.C. wildfire activity this weekend

As temperatures heat up across British Columbia, the wildfire situation is becoming more of a concern.

There are nearly two dozen active fires burning across the province, a growing number, with the largest just northwest of Lytton.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire was aerial mapped on Monday and estimated to be 2,058 hectares.

However, the BC Wildfire Service expects warmer temperatures and lower humidity over the next few days will create more fuel for the fire.

“This is expected to contribute to increased fire behaviour and fire activity, creating potentially volatile conditions during peak burning times,” wrote the BC Wildfire Service in a statement.

The blaze is still classified as out of control and 11 helicopters have been deployed to the area so far.

Several homes on First Nations land have already been destroyed and multiple evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.

Crews are also responding to a wildfire 32 kilometres northwest of Merritt.

It's estimated to be 0.6 hectares and is moving at a moderate rate of spread.

No structures are currently threatened.

“Fire response efforts continue on K60657 and an initial attack crew will remain on site overnight. Helicopters continue to provide water support to ground crews,” wrote the BCWS in a tweet Wednesday night.

There have been 310 wildfires in B.C. so far this season, nearly 40 of those were sparked in the last week alone.

More than half of the wildfires this year are believed to be human-caused.