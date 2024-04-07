Warm weather prompts early opening of Abbotsford Tulip Festival

The annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival opened a week early this year due to stretches of hotter-than-normal weather in the Lower Mainland.

Nick Warmerdam, owner of Lakeland Flowers, where the festival is held, says the five day stretch of 20 degree weather moved the opening of the festival up—a stark contrast to past years when cold weather delayed the event.

“Well we have to get used to working with mother nature, so as long as the people who are coming adjust then it’s fine,” explains Warmerdam.

Visitors can expect to see over 100 different varieties of tulips, numerous photo opportunities and what Warmerdam describes as a “spectacle.”

The festival opened on Saturday with close to 1,000 people attending.

Last year, 56,000 people came through the season, but Warmerdam says “we are hoping to entertain a few more” in 2024.

The festival usually goes until Mother’s Day, but Warmerdam is concerned that with the early start, they may not be able to last as long.

In terms of drought conditions, he says the area has a water irrigation system, so he isn’t too concerned.