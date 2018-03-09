Warm, sunny weekend ahead for Metro Vancouver
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 3:18PM PST
Metro Vancouverites will get a break from the rainy winter weather this weekend with warmer temperatures and sunny skies in the forecast.
Environment Canada is forecasting highs of 9 C and mainly sunshine on Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to reach 14 C on Sunday and 15 C on Monday.
Metro Vancouverites can expect double-digit highs for the rest of next week, although the agency is forecasting rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A high of 15 C on Monday would set a new daily record for March 12. The highest temperature recorded on that day was 14.7 C back in 1998.
A detailed forecast for the region is available on Environment Canada's website.