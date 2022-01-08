Wanted man's vehicle found in Vernon, B.C., still no sign of suspect himself, police say

Mounties in B.C.'s Interior say they've recovered the vehicle associated with a wanted man they warned about earlier this week, but the suspect himself remains at large.

On Jan. 5, West Kelowna RCMP asked the public for help locating Dayton Lloyd McAlpine and his 2009 white Ford Focus, saying McAlpine had been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection to an incident on New Year's Eve.

On Saturday, Mounties revealed in a news release that the vehicle had been recovered on the evening the initial warning was issued.

"At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, Vernon RCMP officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3700 block of 27th Avenue," West Kelowna RCMP said in their release.

"A witness observed a male and female depart the vehicle on foot."

Frontline officers and RCMP police dog services searched the area, but could not find either individual, police said.

RCMP later confirmed that the vehicle was the one associated with McAlpine.

West Kelowna RCMP is still looking for information from the public on McAlpine's whereabouts. Tips can be provided by calling the detachment at 250-768-2880, or by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Police have previously described McAlpine as a 34-year-old white man with blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'8" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has a tattoo of his initials, DLM, on his right forearm, according to RCMP.

A warrant was issued for McAlpine's arrest after an incident at a home on Cameron Road shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 31. In their original release, police advised anyone who sees him not to approach him and instead to "call 911 immediately."