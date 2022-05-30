Wanted man gave cops fake name after being caught speeding while impaired: RCMP

A wanted B.C. man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly gave a false name to police when he was caught speeding while impaired.

Officers from B.C. Highway Patrol said they pulled over a driver during what it says was a "busy afternoon commute" earlier this month. The driver was spotted doing 40 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 3A between Nelson and Castlegar, officers say.

When police turned on their lights and siren, the driver reportedly pulled over to the shoulder of the highway and went into the ditch, but kept driving at the same speed.

Police eventually managed to stop the driver and an officer noticed "significant symptoms of impairment due to drug use."

"The driver was arrested for impaired driving after failing a standardized field sobriety test and then decided to provide a false name," Mounties said in a news release Monday.

"As the police officer continued to investigate, he quickly determined that the driver was not being truthful about the name."

Investigators eventually discovered the man was a 54-year-old from Crescent Valley, who had multiple warrants for his arrest. Police didn't share the man's name, but said the warrants accused him of prohibited driving, obstructing a police officer, failing to comply with probation, breach undertaking, several firearms offences and being unlawfully at large.

Police said he also didn't have a valid driver's licence, was prohibited from driving and had a controlled substance in his possession.

"I am extremely thankful this driver was removed from our roadways before he or someone else was seriously injured," said Insp. Chad Badry in a news release.

The driver was held overnight and was eventually released before his next court appearance on June 21.