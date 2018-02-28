

CTV Vancouver





A suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for gun charges was caught Tuesday night in East Vancouver after allegedly jumping on a parked car.

Police said they received a report of a man "acting out" and standing on the roof of a car that doesn't belong to him on East 28th Avenue near Victoria Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

"The man was not cooperating with officers and appeared to be under the influence of drugs," Sgt. Jason Robillard told CTV News in an email. "Officers were able to learn the man's name and that he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for numerous firearms related charges."

The suspect, a Vancouver resident in his 20s, allegedly claimed to be carrying a gun, and a police dog was brought in to help arrest him.

He was seen lying on the street in handcuffs before being loaded into an ambulance. Police said he suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

The suspect did not end up having a gun on him, but officers said they found a knife in his pocket. The man, whose name hasn't been released, is facing several new charges, resisting arrest, breach of a court order and five counts of mischief.