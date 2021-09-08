Volunteers are stepping up across the Lower Mainland as a Surrey-based organization launches a network of drivers ready to take cancer patients to their appointments -- but drivers in Vancouver aren't answering the call.

Organizers of the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society say they have easily recruited drivers in every municipality except Vancouver, where only 10 drivers have trained for the job, although 100 are needed.

The society recently took over local cancer driver services from the Freemasons in Burnaby, Richmond and Vancouver, giving it a presence across all of Metro Vancouver as well as Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack.

President Bob Smith says drivers do about 1,000 trips per month, region-wide, but will double that once Vancouver is up to speed and -- although it's not ideal -- he says drivers from Richmond, Burnaby or North Vancouver may have to fill the gaps in Vancouver until there are enough volunteers from the city.