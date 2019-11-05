VANCOUVER – More than three months after Mounties issued a warning about a 33-year-old Cultus Lake man, RCMP in Agassiz say he has been arrested.

On July 24, police issued a warning about Ian Gerald Mountain, who was wanted for possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon with ammunition, driving while prohibited and failure to comply with recognizance.

Then on Tuesday, Mounties announced he had been taken into custody. They did not indicate where or exactly when Mountain was arrested, however.

"Thanks to the media and public for your assistance," Cpl. Mike Rail said in a statement.