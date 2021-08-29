VANCOUVER -- Police in Chetwynd, B.C. are seeking help finding Devon Myles Lindstrom.

Lindstrom, who police say has “several '' outstanding warrants for his arrest, was seen on Wednesday, Aug. 18 around 5:30 p.m. at a local business in Chetwynd, which is located on Highway 97 between Prince George and Dawson Creek.

“When frontline officers managed to catch up with Lindstrom while he was driving in an industrial area of Chetwynd, he began driving dangerously and recklessly in traffic,” reads an Aug. 26 statement from RCMP’s Sgt. Wahnese Antonioni.

However, traffic was heavy in the area, police say, and they didn’t want to put other people on the road at further risk, so they stopped the car chase.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of the community,” Antonioni said.

Lindstrom, 26, is described by police as Indigenous, with tattoos on his face, neck, and ears. He is 6’ tall and about 190 pounds. Chetwynd RCMP say Lindstrom was born in Sept., 1994.

B.C. court documents show that person by the name of Devon Myles Lindstrom, born in 1994, has a long list of criminal charges and traffic violations, having made many court appearances in Chetwynd and Dawson Creek. In 2017, he was charged for possessing a firearm without a license, and in July of this year was charged for breaching a conditional sentence stemming from the firearm possession.

“We want the general public to be alert and if you do spot this individual, do not approach him, instead we ask the public to call 911 or their local police immediately,” reads the police statement.