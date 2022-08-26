Want to be in a Nickelback video? Fans invited to join B.C. shoot

Canadian rock band Nickelback has put out an open call for "friends and fans" to participate in a music video shoot for an upcoming single.

The invitation offers few instructions, except for participants to show up at Simon Fraser University's Convocation Mall on Aug. 30 at 3 p.m.

"This event will be filmed and may be photographed," it reads. "Your likeness may appear in footage and photos shared by digital platforms, media and on artist media channels."

A provided map shows where fan's show go to participate in Nickelback's music video shoot at SFU.

The music video shoot is expected to last until 7 p.m.

Nickelback hasn't released an album since 2017's "Feed the Machine," but members have reportedly been working on an unnamed follow-up for at least a year.

Earlier this week, the band teased a snippet of a new song on Nickelback's official Twitter account.