Want Paxlovid? B.C. website determines eligibility for antiviral treatments
The B.C. government has launched an online assessment tool that determines whether you're eligible for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.
The province's new website asks users a series of questions before revealing if they can receive either Paxlovid or Sotrovimab, both of which are currently in limited supply.
"People across the province can determine if this is a treatment that would be right for you, and how to access it," Dr. Bonnie Henry said while announcing the tool on Wednesday.
The treatments can prevent severe illness from COVID-19, but are reserved for those who are at higher risk, including people age 60 and older who aren’t fully vaccinated and suffer from one or more chronic health conditions.
They are also being given to Indigenous people in the same age group who are not fully vaccinated, and to individuals deemed extremely clinically vulnerable.
But Henry noted some people won’t be able to take the treatments, even if they fall under one of those categories.
"Like all medications, they're not suitable for everyone," she said. "In particular, Paxlovid has a number of interactions with a number of medications that people may be taking."
The antiviral treatments are also most effective if they're started within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
Paxlovid is administered through pills that can be taken at home, while Sotrovimab is administered via infusion at a clinic or hospital.
The B.C. Ministry of Health noted the treatments are "not a substitution for vaccines and vaccination is strongly recommended as the most effective way to prevent serious illness."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
breaking | Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns U.S., NATO
Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
Explosions boom over Ukraine: What's happening between Russia and Ukraine
Associated Press journalists in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv were hearing explosions Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation in Ukraine. Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would 'lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.'
LIVE UPDATES | Latest on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Stocks slump, oil surges over Ukraine conflict
Ukraine's ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has 'declared war on Ukraine.' He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities.
World leaders respond: Trudeau calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'egregious attack'
World leaders have begun to respond as Russia moves military forces into Ukraine early Thursday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the action as an 'egregious attack.'
Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware
Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Extreme cold strikes central Canada, Manitoba seeing deaths amid frigid temperatures
As extreme cold weather warnings spread across parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, already deaths are following, with two people having been found out in the cold in Manitoba this week.
Vancouver Island
-
'Simply refusing necessary housing': Province considering legislation to help fix capital region's housing crisis
It’s being seen as a shot across the bow of local municipalities. The province says not enough housing is being approved and built to keep up with demand.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port Hardy
A man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
breaking
breaking | Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
World leaders respond: Trudeau calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'egregious attack'
World leaders have begun to respond as Russia moves military forces into Ukraine early Thursday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the action as an 'egregious attack.'
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aid
Alberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
Edmonton
-
World leaders respond: Trudeau calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'egregious attack'
World leaders have begun to respond as Russia moves military forces into Ukraine early Thursday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the action as an 'egregious attack.'
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
-
'The commodification of education is never good': Concerns raised over charter schools in Alberta
Education advocates are concerned after the UCP government alluded to a planned expansion of charter schools in Tuesday’s throne speech.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
breaking
breaking | Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns U.S., NATO
Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
Winnipeg
-
breaking
breaking | Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
'It has to start now': Southern Manitoba community leaders look to bridge pandemic divides
With anti-mandate blockades and protests seemingly coming to an end in Manitoba along with public health restrictions, some community leaders say it is time for Manitobans to come back together.
-
Family left with questions after woman found dead outside in The Pas
A northern Manitoba family is remembering a 31-year-old woman after she was found dead outside of a home in The Pas Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions
Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.
Regina
-
'We’re driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
Sask. residents with ties to the Ukraine following Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, many are following the situation with Russia closely.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope… that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
London
-
Canadian Army armoured vehicles to be on SWO roads for training exercises
Residents across the region shouldn't be alarmed if they see military vehicles on area roads later this week.
-
First tickets issued as school speed cameras go online in London, Ont.
The City of London has begun issuing tickets generated by automated speed cameras in school zones.
-
580 municipal workers in London, Ont. make 'sunshine list' for 2021
London's corporate services committee will receive a report next week that says 580 employees made $100,000 or more in 2021 in salary and taxable benefits.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay business survey finds labour shortage, community safety issues
Businesses in North Bay filling out a business retention and expansion survey said community safety remains the top concern.
-
Transit buses share anti-bullying messaging
Pink Shirt Day is an anti-bullying campaign observed on the last Wednesday of February.
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters union
The carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
Kitchener
-
Police called to WCDSB school to assist with 4-year-old student ‘in crisis’
A Waterloo region family is calling for the director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board to resign after police were called to a school in November concerning their four-year-old child.
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
-
Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.