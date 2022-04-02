Walmart purchase leads to lotto win for B.C. grandparents; chef no longer worried about retirement
Recent lottery winners who live in B.C. say their prizes are a relief when it comes to retirement.
A couple from Chilliwack found themselves $675,000 richer after making a shopping trip to Walmart.
Grandparents Shari and Dean Rainkie went to the store to buy their granddaughter a new bathing suit, and decided to pick up a Set for Life ticket.
Shari told the B.C. Lottery Corporation she was in shock when she realized she'd won the top prize, and kept the news to herself for some time.
"I was upstairs, and the ticket sat there for three hours," she was quoted as saying in a statement from BCLC this week.
"I was just so excited… I didn't know what to think."
She then told her husband their retirement was about to look a lot different than they'd planned, and that's when the win started to seem real, Shari said.
The couple said they plan to share some of their win with their family, but for themselves, they'll be focusing on travel.
The couple will buy a new camping trailer and book a trip to Hawaii, they said.
"It's exhilarating, (it's) freedom to relax and travel, it's joy," Dean told BCLC.
Kyung Lee is shown. (BCLC photo)
The couple said the win means more freedom in retirement, a message similar to that of another recent winner who scored his prize while playing a game online from Fort St. John.
Chef Kyung Lee had just finished the lunch rush at his restaurant and was playing a slots game called Cleopatra MegaJackpots.
"Usually on Fridays during my break I try to play a little bit," he told BCLC.
"It was only me at the restaurant at the time as my wife was out buying groceries for the dinner rush."
Lee was alone when he realized what happened: he'd won $766,705.57.
When his wife returned, they shed happy tears over what Lee described as a "dream come true."
"I'm happy because now this means I won't have to worry about my retirement," he said.
BCLC advises those who buy tickets or play games online play for fun, not to make money. Read more tips on GameSense.com.
