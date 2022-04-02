Walmart purchase leads to lotto win for B.C. grandparents; chef no longer worried about retirement

Shari and Dean Rainkie are shown in a photo from BCLC. Shari and Dean Rainkie are shown in a photo from BCLC.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener