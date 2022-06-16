Waiting taxi used as getaway vehicle after robbery at Chilliwack store: RCMP

A woman who was arrested for a recent robbery in Chilliwack used a waiting taxi to flee the scene, local Mounties say.

Police said they were called on June 12 to a store on Vedder Road near Spruce Drive after a woman allegedly took out a weapon and demanded money.

The woman then got into a taxi that was waiting for her outside and left before police got to the scene.

"The investigation revealed the taxi driver had no knowledge of the crime," Chilliwack RCMP said in a news release.

Not long after the alleged theft, police arrested 41-year-old Jacqueline Skimming for robbery. Investigators said Skimming was found in another store where the taxi driver had dropped her off.

Police found the weapon allegedly used in the theft and their investigation is ongoing.