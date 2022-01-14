Vulnerable people on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside asked to take vaccine for others: health authority

A health authority says “vulnerable people” in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been approached with offers of payment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by people attempting to fraudulently get a B.C. vaccine card.

Vancouver Coastal Health says those who have been approached have been asked to get a vaccinated while falsely using that person's name and information.

The authority called the behaviour “deplorable.”

It says it is “disappointed that anyone would take advantage of vulnerable people” in an attempt to circumvent the process for receiving a vaccine card.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it has successfully prevented attempts to fraudulently obtain a card.

It says fraudulent vaccination records are being removed from the provincial immunization registry and the cards are being revoked.

The health authority says future instances of fraud may be forwarded to local police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.