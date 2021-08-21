VANCOUVER -- Police have arrested a 48-year-old man who they believe intentionally drove into an officer's vehicle near a busy Vancouver intersection Friday night.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Oak Street and Broadway, where several police vehicles could be seen, including one that appeared to have collided with a white pickup truck and had its front wheels lifted off the ground by the impact.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News in an email that officers were attempting to stop "a prohibited driver."

Addison alleged that the driver assaulted the officer whose vehicle he drove into.

"Several police officers responded to assist the officer who had been rammed, and to prevent the driver from fleeing," Addison said. "The suspect refused to exit the vehicle, so VPD officers were forced to break a window."

Officers also used pepper spray and a Taser on the man, who was arrested and taken to jail, Addison said.

He said police expect the man to face criminal charges, but did not specify what charges were anticipated.

"There were no significant injuries to any of the police officers or the suspect," Addison said.