

CTV Vancouver





Police in Vancouver are asking for the public's help to locate a man who they say removed his electronic monitoring device while out on bail Monday.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Mark Lukyn was recently granted bail after he was charged with sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of forcible confinement, uttering threats and assault with a weapon in connection with an incident that took place in the city.

The 41-year-old is now wanted B.C.-wide for breach of recognizance.

"Police believe Mark removed his electronic monitoring bracelet near the area of 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard in Surrey. He has not been seen since," investigators said in a statement.

The VPD said Lukyn in known to visit Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

He is described as a white man with short hair that is dyed blonde and a stubble beard. He is 5-11 and weighs 185 pounds, police said, and has a tattoo of a fish skeleton on his right forearm and a dagger with flowers on his right upper arm. Lukyn was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).