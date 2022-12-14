VPD release video of 'unprovoked assault' in Gastown, appeal for information

Police in Vancouver have released video of an incident in Gastown last month as part of their investigation into a series of assaults that preceded an officer involved-shooting.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a statement Wednesday, said the surveillance video shows a person with his pants falling down and what appears to be a towel covering his head walking toward a group of people, and striking one in the face.

“This assault appears to have occurred without provocation,” says Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

“We are asking the people in this video to come forward, as not only are they victims of a crime, but they could have important information on the circumstances that led up to the assaults.”

The incident happened outside of Nesters Market near Cordova and Abbott streets, and is one of a series of "unprovoked assaults" from Nov. 28, according to police.

The suspect in those assaults was shot by officers with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police after brandishing a weapon. No further information about the weapon has been provided.

The province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is probing the shooting.