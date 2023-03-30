VPD release video of arson suspect who caused thousands of dollars in damage to Chinese Cultural Centre

Police have released video of a suspected arsonist who allegedly caused thousands of dollars in smoke and water damage to a building in Vancouver's Chinatown last weekend.

The second-alarm blaze broke out in the back lane of the Chinese Cultural Centre just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

"Arson investigators from our Major Crime Section have been working since Sunday to collect evidence in this case, and we're now releasing these images with hopes someone recognizes the suspect," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Thursday.

"This fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to the building, and it has been extremely upsetting to the community. Thankfully, no one was injured," Visintin added.

VPD said officers worked with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to investigate the cause of the fire, and launched a criminal investigation after determining that it was deliberately set.

Video from the scene appears to show one woman allegedly setting the fire.

Anyone who recognizes the woman, or who has information related to the blaze, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.