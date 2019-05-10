

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking for help identifying a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run in East Vancouver last September.

Police say an Evo – a rideshare car – collided with a grey Nissan SUV in the intersection of East Georgia and Skeena streets at about 8:30 p.m. on September 8.

Authorities say the Evo's driver got out and checked on the injured SUV driver before leaving the area.

The 52-year-old driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released a photo showing the person they allege was driving the EVO at the time.

"Regardless of who’s at fault in a collision, drivers are required by law to exchange information. Not only did that not happen here, but the driver of the EVO got back into his car and simply left," said Const. Jason Doucette in a statement.

Police say they have uncovered video that shows the driver of the Evo and that it wasn't the registered user.

Anyone with more information about the person in the photo are asked to contact VPD's Hit and Run Uit at 604-717-9360 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.