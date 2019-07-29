

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the province's watchdog in relation to the death of a man in the city's West End.

The Independent Investigations Office was called in after a man died during an incident at an apartment unit on Bidwell Street, near Haro Street, on July 13.

A man was allegedly throwing items out of his ninth-floor apartment to the ground below.

"We saw items falling from up above," James Strand, who lives in the high-rise, told CTV News Vancouver the day after. "TV, bicycle, chairs, it was pretty crazy."

According to the watchdog, police arrived on the ninth floor, announcing their presence, before using a key to "calmly enter the unit" where they encountered the man standing naked on the balcony.

The man walked back into the unit, with police asking him to show his hands. He didn't, instead picking up a backpack and throwing it off the balcony.

The IIO says police said the man moved part way into the unit before turning back towards the balcony, and over the balcony wall, falling several storeys.

The IIO says they interviewed several witnesses, including with one who lived in the building who backed up the police's version of events.

"All evidence obtained indicates that officers were acting lawfully and with diligence for the welfare of (the man) and members of the public. Given the evidence they had about (the man) throwing large objects from a ninth-floor balcony, the police had a duty to protect the public by stopping (the man)," the report reads.

The report goes on to say the man was intent on clearing the apartment, choosing to climb over the balcony wall and jump to his death.

"Thus, the police at the scene did all that could be expected to help (the man). There is no evidence that police actions or inactions caused the death of (the man)," the report reads.

The IIO is tasked with investigating any police-involved incident that results in death or serious injury.