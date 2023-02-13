VPD officer guilty of assault with a weapon in 2018 arrest of Black man for jaywalking

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of assault with a weapon in connection to an incident where a young, Black man was kicked and tasered after being stopped for jaywalking.

Const. Jarrod Sidhu was convicted in a provincial court on Monday. The charges stemmed from the violent 2018 arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams, a former UBC football player, who crossed a downtown street against the light in front of a police car. The car honked, he responded with a gesture, and then Moore-Williams was taken down by multiple officers.

Williams was taken down by multiple officers, and much of the incident was captured on cellphone video. That video shows one officer kneeing or kicking him in the head, and another deploying a stun gun multiple times.

At the time, officers claimed Moore-Williams had put an officer in a headlock and resisted arrest, charging him with two counts of obstruction of justice. Those charges were stayed.

Sidhu was one of two officer criminally charged in connection with the case. Const. Jagpreet Ghuman was charged with assault, however the charge was stayed in June of last year.

Moore-Williams has always maintained that the police response was discriminatory and that he was treated differently because he is Black. In the video of the arrest itself he can be heard questioning the role his race played.

“Because I’m Black crossing the street?” Moore-Williams can be heard asking while he's being taken down.

Donna Turko, the lawyer who is representing Moore-Williams in both a human rights complaint and a civil suit against the city and the police department, says the verdict will likely bring a measure of relief to her client.

"It is some justice, for sure," she said, adding that the existence of video evidence and growing awareness about issues of systemic racism in policing likely played a role in the verdict.

"Years ago this may not have happened."

Asked about Sidhu's duty status, a spokesperson for the VPD said it is under assessment. A misconduct investigation will resume now that the criminal trial has concluded, an emailed statement added.

"As such, it would be inappropriate to provide any other details," wrote Const. Tania Visintin.

Sidhu's next court appearance is set for Feb. 21.