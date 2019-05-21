

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges over a collision involving a cyclist last year.

The BC Prosecution Service announced one charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm against Const. Luke Bokenfohr on Tuesday.

The Independent Investigations Office, which is called in to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, submitted a report to Crown for consideration earlier this month.

The IIO was called in to investigate the collision between a Vancouver police vehicle and a cyclist on May 18, 2018 on Vancouver's West Side.

The cyclist was originally thought to have minor injuries, but the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner told the IIO on May 1, 2019 that the injury constituted "serious harm."

Bokenfohr is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.