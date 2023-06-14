VPD officer apologizes at sentencing hearing for assault with a weapon conviction
Sentencing began Wednesday for a Vancouver police officer who was found guilty of assault with a weapon for Tasering a young, Black man who had been stopped for jaywalking in 2018.
Const. Jarrod Sidhu is being sentenced at Vancouver Provincial Court after he was found guilty of one count of assault with a weapon back in February.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail, and stems from the arrest of a former University of British Columbia football player.
Jamiel Moore-Williams was stopped for jaywalking in the Granville Entertainment District in February 2018.
He was being arrested when police say the 22-year-old became combative and failed to produce ID.
Judge Emmet Duncan said a video of the arrest was crucial in proving Moore-Williams was surrounded by other officers and not a threat when Sidhu Tasered him repeatedly
"I do not accept that the (conducted energy weapon) was a proportionate, necessary or reasonable tool to effect compliance. I do not believe Mr. Sidhu's evidence on this point," Duncan said when handing down the guilty verdict.
During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Sidhu told the court he was humbled, embarrassed and ashamed by his actions.
Reading from a prepared statement, he apologized directly to Moore-Williams.
“I cannot find adequate words to express the profound regret I feel for the pain and suffering I have caused you,” Sidhu said.
He also acknowledged that Moore-Williams deserves more than words.
“You deserve to feel safe and secure when dealing with the police, and I am truly sorry my actions have shattered that trust,” Sidhu said.
Moore-Williams wrote in a victim impact statement that since the assault, he finds it difficult to go out in public because people recognize him, adding that he doesn’t trust police.
He told CTV News he believes the decision to arrest him that night, as well as the excessive force used against him, was motivated by race.
Moore-WIlliams has filed a civil suit and a human rights complaint against the Vancouver Police Department.
Earlier this year, the VPD told CTV News Sidhu was still on the force, but it was assessing his status going forward.
In an email, Const. Tania Visitin wrote: “A Police Act investigation will be resuming as it was suspended during the criminal trial. As such, it would be inappropriate to provide any further details.”
On Wednesday, a VPD spokesperson confirmed Sidhu is “a serving member” of the department.
“A criminal conviction does not automatically trigger the dismissal of a police officer,” wrote Sgt. Steve Addison.
“In this case, the Office of the B.C. Police Complaint Commission will conduct an independent investigation. If the OPCC reaches a finding of misconduct, it will recommend a range of discipline that can be imposed.”
The Crown is seeking a shorter, conditional sentence for Sidhu—60 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
Due to character references it has received on Sidhu’s behalf, as well as training he has received in the five years since the arrest, the Crown does not feel a weapons prohibition is required.
The defence is recommending a conditional discharge, which would mean Sidhu would not have a criminal record.
“I am committed to taking personal steps, not just within the confines of this courtroom, but throughout my life, to demonstrate my sincere efforts to rebuilding that which has been lost,” Sidhu told the court.
At the end of Wednesday's hearing, the judge reserved sentencing for a yet-to-be-determined later date.
