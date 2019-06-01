

A police officer is recovering in hospital after getting injured at Burnaby's Hats Off Day parade.

A spokesperson with the Vancouver Police Department said a member of the motorcycle drill team was hurt Saturday morning.

"The officers' motorcycle slid on some debris on the road, causing him to fall off," explained Sgt. Jason Robillard.

He said the officer suffered non-life-threaning injuries and is recovering in hospital.

Officers in Burnaby and Seattle took part in the annual parade.