Police have issued a public warning after a grown man allegedly approached an 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver and offered her a ride in his car.

The young girl was walking along Windermere Street near Charles Street around 4 p.m. Thursday when a man in a silver sedan pulled up and tried to talk to her.

Const. Jason Doucette said the stranger asked if she needed a ride or some money, then drove off after she said no.

"This young girl did the right thing when she was approached by the stranger. She continued on her way and told an adult she trusted," Doucette said in a news release.

Until police can identify the driver and confirm his intentions, they are treating the incident as suspicious.

On Friday, police also released images of the man and his vehicle that officers managed to recover from the neighbourhood. He's described as thin, white and about 40 years old. He had a thick, brown moustache and was wearing glasses and a dark blue jacket with stripes down the sleeves.

The car is a two-door sedan, believed to be a Chevy Cavalier or a Pontiac Sunfire.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.