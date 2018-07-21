

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police have issued a warning to the public about a high-risk sex offender who is now living in the city.

Tristan Vickers, 25, resides in a correctional halfway house while serving a 10-year supervision order for a variety of offences, including breaking and entering and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Vickers is described as Indigenous, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He normally wears prescription eyeglasses.

According to the conditions of his supervision, Vickers may not enter anyone’s home without permission from his parole officer, must observe a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and must report all relations with women, whether they are sexual or not.

He is prohibited from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol, and may not associate with anyone known to be involved in criminal activity.

Police advice anyone who observes Vickers violating any of these conditions to call 911.