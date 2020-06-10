VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in locating thousands of dollars' worth of wigs and extensions that were stolen in a recent break-in at a salon.

Police say two suspects broke into JO Hair Studio on Cambie Street, just north of West 15 Avenue, on the morning of June 3.

Surveillance video from inside the salon released by police shows a suspect smashing the glass door of the business before walking inside, followed by a second person. One suspect appears to take wigs off the mannequins in the window while the other removes items from a shelf.

"Investigators believe the thieves targeted this particular store to specifically steal the wigs and hair extensions," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release. "These wigs are not only cosmetic, but can be for those who, for medical reasons, can’t grow hair. For that reason alone, a crime like this is very distressing."

The stolen items, which include wigs, hair toppers and extensions, are worth more than $45,000, according to police.

Police say one suspect is described as having a slim build and was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and black Nike shoes. The other is described as having a medium build and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, dark pants and shoes, and two-toned gloves.

Surveillance footage shows the two male suspects leaving in a white, older model van, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VPD’s property crime unit at 604-717-2773 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.