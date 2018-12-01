

CTV Vancouver





Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Unit are investigating after a robbery at a home near Langara College Friday night.

Officers were called to the residence near the corner of Ontario Street and East 48th Avenue shortly before 9 p.m., but the suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Police believe the robbery was targeted.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The home was taped off for several hours, and a vehicle from the VPD’s Forensic Identification Unit could be seen parked outside.