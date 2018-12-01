VPD investigating ‘targeted robbery’ near Langara College
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 1:09PM PST
Last Updated Saturday, December 1, 2018 1:11PM PST
Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Unit are investigating after a robbery at a home near Langara College Friday night.
Officers were called to the residence near the corner of Ontario Street and East 48th Avenue shortly before 9 p.m., but the suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived.
Police believe the robbery was targeted.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The home was taped off for several hours, and a vehicle from the VPD’s Forensic Identification Unit could be seen parked outside.