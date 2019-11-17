VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Police Department's Emergency Response Team deployed an explosives robot near the Chinatown parkade late Sunday morning.

Video from the scene showed the small robot making its way up the sidewalk of Keefer Street's 100 block, near the intersection with Columbia Street. It was unclear what, exactly, the robot was investigating, but it stopped near a garbage truck parked in the middle of the block.

VPD spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed told CTV News Vancouver the team had been deployed to investigate a "suspicious package" in the area.

Keefer Street was closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Main and Columbia streets while police worked, Roed said.

Vancouver Police explosives robot slowly making its way up Keefer St between Columbia and Main. Not clear exactly what it is about to inspect but it stopped near a garbage truck parked mid-block. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/XMWXpafzSr — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) November 17, 2019

As of 1 p.m., the street had been reopened, except for a small portion of the sidewalk where debris that appeared to be pieces of a red tube could be seen.

Roed confirmed to CTV News that the suspicious package appeared to have been "a fake," not a real explosive. The investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to the public or the surrounding area, Roed said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure