VPD commits to adopting coroner's recommendations after officer death

Vancouver police have notified the board that oversees them that they support recommendations made by a coroner’s jury following an inquest into the death of one of their officers in 2019 in a highly controversial case.

Nicole Chan died by suicide in January of 2019 while on stress leave after reporting a coercive sexual relationship with a superior officer. The coroner’s jury made a dozen non-binding recommendations in February, eight of them directed at the VPD.

In a report going to the Vancouver Police Board on Thursday and authored by Simon Demers, Director of the Planning, Research and Audit Section, he wrote “The VPD supports these recommendations and is committed to implementing them.”

They include mandatory psychological interviews for new recruits; implementing mandatory respectful workplace training for all officers; management training specific to promotions; peer or HR support in regular contact with all employees with mental health issues; mandatory annual check-ins with a psychologist for all officers; recognition that rumours and gossip are unprofessional behaviours; special training for officers in human resources positions; and greater integration between HR departments.

Chan’s sister, who was present throughout the coroner’s inquest and testified about her declining mental state, is satisfied with the VPD’s response to the recommendations.

“My family and I would like to acknowledge the Vancouver Police Department for their renewed commitment to the safety of their officers,” said Jennifer Chan in a statement. “We will always miss her, but we continue to find comfort in knowing that her legacy has gone beyond the call of duty, by protecting future generations of officers.”

The report to the board estimates implementation will cost between $433,000 and $543,000 per year, with undetermined costs for human resources training for officers and interdependent sections, training specific to promotions and HR involvement within the continuity of care.