The Vancouver Police Department has bought three drones for potential use in daily operations, but says it won't be using the devices to conduct surveillance.

The department needs approval from the Vancouver Police Board before putting its drones to use, which could come as soon as Thursday.

Police said they hope to use the drones for things like investigating crashes, aiding in search efforts and analyzing crime scenes and disaster scenes.

Steve Eely, the superintendent of operations for the VPD, said remotely-piloted drones are already used by departments "across the country."

"The system will greatly enhance our ability to keep the city safe," Eely said. "We are committed to full transparency with our policy for the use of the equipment and want Vancouver residents to fully understand when and how the equipment will be used."

In an internal policy that was made public Tuesday, the department acknowledged potential privacy concerns surrounding the use of drones – particularly in the recording of people and property unrelated to the drone's deployment purpose.

"All reasonable efforts will be made to remove personal information of those note related to the investigation or purpose of flight. This includes but is not limited to faces, addresses, license places and voices," the policy reads.

Police also said they consulted with the BC Civil Liberties Association in deciding the department's drone policy, and that "where possible, the BCCLA's recommendations have been incorporated."

It's unclear what BCCLA recommendations may have been ignored, if any.

The VPD is expected to comment on the drone program Tuesday afternoon.