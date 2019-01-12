

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking for help in locating a federal offender who failed to return to his halfway-house early Saturday morning.

Police said Floyd Quincey Herbert, 47, is a first-time federal offender serving a three-year sentence for several crimes, including sexual assault.

They said he was granted statutory release in June last year.

Herbert is described as being about 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds.

He has short curly hair that is typically pulled back and covered with a head wrap or baseball cap.

Police said he was last seen with a short full beard, wearing a black head wrap and black baseball cap, black zip-up jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees Herbert or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.